Bernstein lifts Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.69%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KOS) announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $57 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss(1) of $10 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS.

Over the last 12 months, KOS stock rose by 100.00%. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $959.55 million, with 408.13 million shares outstanding and 393.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, KOS stock reached a trading volume of 3320540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price from $4.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $3.70, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.86 and a Gross Margin at -12.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.83.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now -7.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.20. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 483.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$1,633,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

KOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $753 million, or 86.20% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 50,261,715, which is approximately -12.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,570,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.12 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $62.83 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly -6.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 32,995,314 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 36,511,654 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 255,048,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,555,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,215,520 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,719,571 shares during the same period.