Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain 34.54% so far this year. What now?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.32%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Bank of America SafeBalance Banking Surpasses Three Million Client Accounts; New Balance Assist Offering to Surpass 100,000 Loans in Less Than a Year.

More Clients Turning to These and Other Essential Solutions to Help Establish a Solid Financial Foundation and Maintain Financial Health.

Bank of America announced that over three million clients now use SafeBalance Banking. Introduced in 2014, this convenient, easy-to-use account has no overdraft fees and was designed to help clients manage their day to day finances. Growth in the number of SafeBalance accounts is accelerating, with total accounts up more than 40% during the past year. SafeBalance, one of the first BankOn Certified products, is also the fastest growing account among students, with more than one million now using the account. Total student accounts are up more than 50% during the past year.

Over the last 12 months, BAC stock rose by 60.05%. The one-year Bank of America Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.81. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $342.91 billion, with 8.62 billion shares outstanding and 8.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.43M shares, BAC stock reached a trading volume of 35874089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $43.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 103.37.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.06, while it was recorded at 41.07 for the last single week of trading, and 37.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.88. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.66. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $84,009 per employee.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 24.32%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $248,156 million, or 73.30% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 622,744,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.4 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.09 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,185 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 186,335,563 shares. Additionally, 1,135 investors decreased positions by around 246,016,835 shares, while 284 investors held positions by with 5,652,892,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,085,244,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,945,087 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 17,433,239 shares during the same period.