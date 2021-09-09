Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] moved up 3.00: Why It’s Important

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] closed the trading session at $2.75 on 09/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.66, while the highest price level was $2.84. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“AGH,” or the “Company”), announced that on August 13, 2021, the Company received written notice from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) stating that AGH has regained compliance with all continued listing standards set forth in Section 704 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

By meeting the continued listing requirements, AGH has resolved its continued listing deficiency and, effective at the start of trading on August 16, 2021, the “BC” designation, signifying noncompliance with the NYSE American’s listing standards, was removed from the Company’s “DPW” trading symbol.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.78 percent and weekly performance of 7.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, DPW reached to a volume of 2713314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

DPW stock trade performance evaluation

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.42. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.46 for Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -139.87.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -19.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.52. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$216,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 10.80% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,230,322, which is approximately 643.005% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,030,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 million in DPW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.22 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 484.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Global Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 3,831,327 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,229,124 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 262,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,322,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,300,164 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 476,035 shares during the same period.