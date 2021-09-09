Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Stock trading around $16.00 per share: What’s Next?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.62%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Antero Resources Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) announced its second quarter 2021 financial and operational results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resource’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Include:.

Over the last 12 months, AR stock rose by 488.24%. The one-year Antero Resources Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.4. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.76 billion, with 307.88 million shares outstanding and 271.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, AR stock reached a trading volume of 8193600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $17.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $12 to $18.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $16, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.62. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 19.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 488.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.67 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.76, while it was recorded at 15.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,720 million, or 76.50% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,013,326, which is approximately -1.756% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,218,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.49 million in AR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $266.26 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 6962882.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 55,343,696 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 34,113,042 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 143,025,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,482,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,883,942 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 9,720,879 shares during the same period.