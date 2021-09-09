Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is 118.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 1.50% on the last trading session, reaching $13.49 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Amyris to Present at Two September Investor Conferences.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences and provide a business update.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 from 7:00 AM ET for on-demand viewing.

Amyris Inc. represents 320.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.36 billion with the latest information. AMRS stock price has been found in the range of $13.04 to $13.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 3214758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $11 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.71.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.37. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 348.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.64, while it was recorded at 14.09 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $1,781 million, or 47.30% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,829,395, which is approximately 90.947% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,376,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.41 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $176.85 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -2.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 44,198,887 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 17,606,326 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 70,186,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,991,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,903,152 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,590,410 shares during the same period.