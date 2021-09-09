Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Stock trading around $170.71 per share: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] price plunged by -2.54 percent to reach at -$4.45. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Alibaba started the new fiscal year by delivering a healthy quarter. For the June quarter, global annual active consumers across the Alibaba Ecosystem reached 1.18 billion, an increase of 45 million from the March quarter, which includes 912 million consumers in China. Over more than twenty years of growth, we have developed a company that spans across both consumer and industrial Internet, with multiple engines driving our long-term growth,” said Daniel Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group. “We believe in the growth of the Chinese economy and long-term value creation of Alibaba, and we will continue to strengthen our technology advantage in improving the consumer experience and helping our enterprise customers to accomplish successful digital transformations.”.

A sum of 18916838 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.21M shares. Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares reached a high of $174.37 and dropped to a low of $169.26 until finishing in the latest session at $170.71.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $300 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BABA shares from 300 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 6.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.34, while it was recorded at 172.29 for the last single week of trading, and 226.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.96.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.35. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $683,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 2.66%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $119,440 million, or 27.30% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,479,580, which is approximately -32.327% of the company’s market cap and around 10.18% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 30,501,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.21 billion in BABA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $4.39 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -3.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 996 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 63,066,423 shares. Additionally, 806 investors decreased positions by around 282,191,621 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 354,405,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 699,663,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,066,648 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 26,202,425 shares during the same period.