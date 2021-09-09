Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Revenue clocked in at $703.10 million, down -9.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] price plunged by -4.34 percent to reach at -$3.97. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Affirm to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. The discussion will begin at 10:00am ET.

This fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

A sum of 4979066 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.96M shares. Affirm Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $94.04 and dropped to a low of $87.13 until finishing in the latest session at $87.54.

The one-year AFRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.07. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $90.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $73 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $110, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on AFRM stock. On August 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AFRM shares from 85 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 6.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.13. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 32.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.32, while it was recorded at 93.51 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +88.38. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.12. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

AFRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Affirm Holdings Inc. go to -1.11%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,495 million, or 84.20% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 10,812,981, which is approximately 32.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SPARK GROWTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LLC, holding 8,350,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $731.01 million in AFRM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $632.59 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 210.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 37,861,727 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 10,491,995 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 48,689,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,042,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,064,510 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,222,232 shares during the same period.