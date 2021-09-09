360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] Is Currently -4.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] price plunged by -4.64 percent to reach at -$1.22. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 360 DigiTech, Piedmont Lithium, Iterum, and HyreCar and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

A sum of 4067535 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.08M shares. 360 DigiTech Inc. shares reached a high of $26.45 and dropped to a low of $24.50 until finishing in the latest session at $25.06.

Jefferies have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

QFIN Stock Performance Analysis:

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.91. With this latest performance, QFIN shares gained by 15.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.01, while it was recorded at 24.98 for the last single week of trading, and 23.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 360 DigiTech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.94 and a Gross Margin at +83.54. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.78.

Return on Total Capital for QFIN is now 42.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.43. Additionally, QFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] managed to generate an average of $308,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,907 million, or 59.30% of QFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFIN stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 12,734,508, which is approximately -6.162% of the company’s market cap and around 9.51% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8,651,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.79 million in QFIN stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $210.13 million in QFIN stock with ownership of nearly -8.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 360 DigiTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 14,183,059 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 12,626,722 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 49,284,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,094,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,012,579 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,426,186 shares during the same period.