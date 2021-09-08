ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain 37.53% so far this year. What now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] jumped around 0.7 points on Friday, while shares priced at $66.33 at the close of the session, up 1.07%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that ZoomInfo Announces Its First Integrations with Chorus.ai.

Integrations Strengthen Prospect and Customer Relationships Through a Data-First Approach for Revenue Teams Using ZoomInfo and Chorus.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced the first available integrations between ZoomInfo and Chorus.ai, a ZoomInfo company and a leader in Conversation Intelligence.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock is now 37.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZI Stock saw the intraday high of $66.6408 and lowest of $64.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.63, which means current price is +75.20% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 2613386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $71.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 92.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.77 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.23, while it was recorded at 65.26 for the last single week of trading, and 50.04 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.58 and a Gross Margin at +73.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.03. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of -$8,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $13,829 million, or 75.20% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 88,295,467, which is approximately -1.11% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,209,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.55 million in ZI stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $705.14 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 13.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 27,231,405 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,648,356 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 171,613,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,493,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,458,779 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,770,789 shares during the same period.