Wolfe Research lifts Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.71% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.30%. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Oceania Cruises’ New Ship Owner’s Suites And Top-Of-Ship Library To Be Styled Exclusively In Ralph Lauren Home.

Iconic Spaces Aboard Vista to Showcase the Epitome of American Elegance.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, unveiled the palatial Owner’s Suites and top-of-ship Library aboard Vista, which will be exclusively styled in Ralph Lauren Home. In a first for the line and the industry, Vista will be the first and only ship afloat with a Library exclusively styled in furnishings and artwork from the iconic designer.

Over the last 12 months, NCLH stock rose by 35.94%. The one-year Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.22. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.59 billion, with 369.93 million shares outstanding and 368.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.88M shares, NCLH stock reached a trading volume of 12428594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $30.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $27 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 406.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.49, while it was recorded at 25.23 for the last single week of trading, and 27.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,001 million, or 58.60% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,063,140, which is approximately 3.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,406,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $510.98 million in NCLH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $289.46 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 4.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 27,749,977 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 30,579,614 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 141,400,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,730,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,956,493 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 7,989,085 shares during the same period.