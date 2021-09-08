Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] moved down -16.78: Why It’s Important

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] closed the trading session at $1.24 on 09/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.23, while the highest price level was $1.47. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Washington Prime Group Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist Common and Preferred Stock from the NYSE.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) announced its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) its shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”), 7.5% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series H Preferred Stock”), and 6.875% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series I Preferred Stock,” and together with the Series H Preferred Stock, the “Preferred Stock”). The Common Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 405; the Series H Preferred Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG-H” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 207; and the Series I Preferred Stock is currently listed on the NYSE under the symbol “WPG-I” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 306.

On or about September 20, 2021, the Company intends to file a Notification of Removal from Listing on Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is expected that the last day of trading of the Common Stock and Preferred Stock on the NYSE will be on or about Thursday, September 29, 2021. It is expected that the Company’s Common Stock and Preferred Stock will be removed from listing and registration on the NYSE at the opening of business on or about September 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.95 percent and weekly performance of -8.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -75.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, WPG reached to a volume of 7110129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]:

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23.

WPG stock trade performance evaluation

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.15. With this latest performance, WPG shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7202, while it was recorded at 1.5280 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7203 for the last 200 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 15.80% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC with ownership of 603,004, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.34% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 448,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in WPG stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.49 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly 106.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 1,952,443 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,146,697 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 3,601,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,497,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,193,737 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,015,932 shares during the same period.