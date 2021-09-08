Wall Street Analyst Initiated Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.26%. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update for August 2021.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or “the Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Mining Production Highlights for August 2021:.

Over the last 12 months, HUT stock rose by 1232.98%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.51 billion, with 142.51 million shares outstanding and 125.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, HUT stock reached a trading volume of 25616722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

HUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.26. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 69.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1232.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.86 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 9.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hut 8 Mining Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.14 and a Gross Margin at -51.13. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.77.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -22.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.29. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] managed to generate an average of $634,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $121 million, or 12.90% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,155,727, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.23% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 HONG KONG LTD, holding 1,747,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.55 million in HUT stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $16.01 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 12,015,382 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,038,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,014,182 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.