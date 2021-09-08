Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Revenue clocked in at $450.70 million, up 544.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] gained 6.23% or 15.41 points to close at $262.70 with a heavy trading volume of 4999165 shares. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Upstart Launches First Digital Lending Platform In Spanish.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced that its platform for personal loans is now available in Spanish, becoming the first online lending platform for personal loans with full support for Spanish speakers across the U.S.

“Taking out a loan is an important decision and consumers deserve to be fully informed throughout the process,” said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart. “By making all relevant information available to Spanish speakers in their native language, Upstart is taking another step toward making the financial system more approachable and inclusive to those who need it most.”.

It opened the trading session at $250.3529, the shares rose to $271.00 and dropped to $249.0993, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPST points out that the company has recorded 393.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1061.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 4999165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $206.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $130 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $205, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 14.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.82. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 98.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 393.43% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.68 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.09, while it was recorded at 241.14 for the last single week of trading.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $10,937 million, or 56.60% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $765.93 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,281,049 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,902,064 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 27,448,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,631,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,714,128 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 806,057 shares during the same period.