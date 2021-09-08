The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $15

The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE: BODY] loss -8.56% on the last trading session, reaching $6.94 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2021 that The Beachbody Company to Participate in the Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, announced that Beachbody’s management team is participating in the Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Beachbody’s Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Carl Daikeler, and President and Chief Financial Officer, Sue Collyns are scheduled to present at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://thebeachbodycompany.com/investors.

The Beachbody Company Inc. represents 308.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.16 billion with the latest information. BODY stock price has been found in the range of $6.92 to $7.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, BODY reached a trading volume of 4099707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BODY shares is $11.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BODY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Beachbody Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Beachbody Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Beachbody Company Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BODY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, BODY shares dropped by -21.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.91% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BODY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 7.50 for the last single week of trading.

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] managed to generate an average of -$1,979,210 per employee.The Beachbody Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]

There are presently around $350 million, or 31.60% of BODY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BODY stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 33,553,362, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,531,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.45 million in BODY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $14.63 million in BODY stock with ownership of nearly 95.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Beachbody Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE:BODY] by around 46,900,472 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,711,644 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,128,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,483,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BODY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,229,914 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,557,296 shares during the same period.