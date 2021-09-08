Stifel lifts Gevo Inc. [GEVO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.3474 during the day while it closed the day at $6.16. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Gevo Announces Plans for Hydrocarbon-Process Pilot Unit at Luverne Facility.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced that it plans to install an alcohol-to-hydrocarbon process pilot unit at its facility located in Luverne, Minnesota (the “Luverne Facility”). The pilot unit is being designed to produce market development quantities of sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), renewable premium gasoline, other renewable fuel products, as well as provide capability to supply market development quantities of chemical products. The installation is estimated to begin in Q3 2022 with startup demonstration production expected in Q4 2022.In addition, we expect to test and evaluate certain potential unit operations that may be incorporated into Gevo’s state-of-the-art Net-Zero 1 production facility that is expected to begin production in 2024 in Lake Preston, South Dakota. Installation of the pilot unit at the Gevo-Luverne facility is part of the plan to use the facility as a technology development and piloting site. The pilot unit will also be used in training of employees for Net-Zero 1 and other future projects.

“The work we do at the Luverne facility will be critical in establishing a smooth startup of Net-Zero 1 and future Net-Zero projects for ramping up capacity right out of the gate,” stated Dr. Paul Bloom, Chief Carbon & Innovation Officer of Gevo. Dr. Bloom continued, “We also plan to use the new pilot capability to support our robust pipeline of new renewable fuel and chemical projects in the future, which is also a first step in converting Luverne into a hydrocarbon facility. We couldn’t do that effectively without the support we’ve received from the City of Luverne and the State of Minnesota. We’re excited to bring more high-quality jobs to the area and to continue to be a part of the Luverne community.” Agri-Energy, LLC, Gevo’s wholly-owned subsidiary that owns the Luverne Facility, rehired multiple former employees in the beginning of August, and is in the process of hiring additional employees to produce the isobutanol (IBA) that is the feedstock for the hydrocarbon pilot unit. Additional operations staff will be required for the hydrocarbon production, though a certain number cannot yet be attributed to it. About Gevo Gevo’s mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full life cycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their life cycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low-carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

Gevo Inc. stock has also gained 1.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEVO stock has declined by -31.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.52% and gained 44.94% year-on date.

The market cap for GEVO stock reached $1.25 billion, with 198.14 million shares outstanding and 193.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 4881496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEVO stock. On January 13, 2017, analysts increased their price target for GEVO shares from 4 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1042.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

GEVO stock trade performance evaluation

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 431.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.10, while it was recorded at 6.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.99 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -471.12 and a Gross Margin at -174.84. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -725.90.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,296,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $440 million, or 38.30% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,374,530, which is approximately 44.298% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,894,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.59 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $58.24 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 12.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 30,651,109 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 5,832,751 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,930,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,414,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,193,311 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,058,200 shares during the same period.