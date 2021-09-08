Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] is 43.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] surged by $0.98 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.46 during the day while it closed the day at $14.50. The company report on September 4, 2021 that Reminder: Rocket Lab to Hold Conference Call to Review Second Quarter Financial Results on September 8, 2021.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, issued a reminder that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Rocket Lab will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A news release and link to the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rocketlabusa.com/investors.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock has also gained 44.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RKLB stock has inclined by 38.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.98% and gained 43.42% year-on date.

The market cap for RKLB stock reached $6.22 billion, with 40.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 15749074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.57. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 43.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.66 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 11.96 for the last single week of trading.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: Insider Ownership positions

29 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 2,953,597 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 7,531,151 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,614,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,870,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,724,079 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,024,737 shares during the same period.