Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] is 20.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] plunged by -$1.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.39 during the day while it closed the day at $42.13. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Files Amendment to Resale Registration Statement.

As previously announced, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-258474) (the “Resale S-1”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2021. The Resale S-1 was filed on behalf of certain Robinhood shareholders that received Class A common stock upon the automatic conversion of Tranche I convertible notes in connection with Robinhood’s IPO. The Resale S-1 registers the potential resale of these shares of Class A common stock and was filed pursuant to a pre-existing contractual obligation under the purchase agreement for the Tranche I convertible notes. Robinhood is not itself selling any additional securities and the filing does not represent a follow-on offering. The SEC staff informed Robinhood on August 13, 2021 that they are reviewing the Resale S-1.

On September 1, 2021 Robinhood filed an amendment to the Resale S-1 to, among other things, incorporate second quarter 2021 financial results into the Resale S-1. Once the SEC staff completes its review, Robinhood intends to file an acceleration request asking the SEC to declare the Resale S-1 effective two business days later. We expect to make a public announcement when we file that request.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $36.99 billion, with 877.94 million shares outstanding and 670.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.80M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 6118291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $57.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 5.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.09.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD], while it was recorded at 43.77 for the last single week of trading.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +50.51. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now 0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.98. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Robinhood Markets Inc. go to 79.54%.