PPL Corporation [PPL] Revenue clocked in at $6.60 billion, up 6.70% YTD: What’s Next?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.08% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.98%. The company report on August 30, 2021 that PPL highlights sustainability and clean energy transition efforts; releases environmental, social and governance disclosures.

CDP and EEI-AGA ESG reports outline the company’s commitment to sustainability and emissions-reduction efforts.

PPL Corporation published reports focused on the company’s sustainability performance and environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

Over the last 12 months, PPL stock rose by 6.40%. The one-year PPL Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.93. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.41 billion, with 769.47 million shares outstanding and 768.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, PPL stock reached a trading volume of 5282946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.81.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.74, while it was recorded at 29.82 for the last single week of trading, and 28.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,030 million, or 66.10% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,014,973, which is approximately -1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,235,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.23 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

413 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 36,656,146 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 53,666,109 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 409,163,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,485,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,793,441 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,184,802 shares during the same period.