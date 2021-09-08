Noble Capital Markets slashes price target on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] – find out why.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] slipped around -0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.20 at the close of the session, down -5.51%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Seanergy Participates in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series.

September 7, 2021 – Glyfada, Greece – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock is now 123.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHIP Stock saw the intraday high of $1.2948 and lowest of $1.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.45, which means current price is +146.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, SHIP reached a trading volume of 6093737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $4, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SHIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97.

How has SHIP stock performed recently?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, SHIP shares gained by 20.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0903, while it was recorded at 1.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0087 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.42 and a Gross Margin at +10.01. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.45. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] managed to generate an average of -$524,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Insider trade positions for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]

There are presently around $7 million, or 3.20% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 2,320,704, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in SHIP stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.55 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 4,588,809 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,745,978 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 915,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,418,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,573,054 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 371,745 shares during the same period.