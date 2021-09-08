Noble Capital Markets lifts Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.51 during the day while it closed the day at $7.31. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Ocugen, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Citi and H.C. Wainwright Investment Conferences.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19, announced that it will be participating in Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference being held on September 8-10, 2021 and at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held on September 13-15, 2021.

Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder will present virtually at Citi’s conference and Sanjay Subramanian, CFO and Head of Corporate Development will present virtually at H.C. Wainwright. Both will provide updates on COVAXIN™, the investigational COVID-19 vaccine which the company is co-developing with Bharat Biotech for the U.S. and Canadian markets. They will also present information about Ocugen’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform, which has generated product candidates that are expected to enter Phase 1/2a clinical trials in ophthalmic disease states over the next 18 months.

Ocugen Inc. stock has also gained 0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OCGN stock has declined by -27.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.74% and gained 299.45% year-on date.

The market cap for OCGN stock reached $1.50 billion, with 195.57 million shares outstanding and 193.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.30M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 5296112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OCGN shares from 0.70 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35098.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

OCGN stock trade performance evaluation

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2037.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.36, while it was recorded at 7.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.50 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.10 and a Current Ratio set at 25.10.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $414 million, or 28.80% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,938,916, which is approximately 278.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,855,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.36 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $75.93 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 28.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 34,362,730 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,254,989 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 20,003,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,620,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,794,542 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,250,826 shares during the same period.