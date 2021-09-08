Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Revenue clocked in at $25.49 billion, down -2.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 28, 2021.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced that it will hold its fiscal fourth quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time.

The call will be webcast live at http://investors.micron.com/. Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website and will be available for approximately one year after the call.

A sum of 11922946 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.43M shares. Micron Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $74.49 and dropped to a low of $73.16 until finishing in the latest session at $73.64.

The one-year MU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.03. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $115.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. On June 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MU shares from 90 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.21, while it was recorded at 73.77 for the last single week of trading, and 80.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +30.57. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.54.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $67,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

MU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 58.64%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67,014 million, or 82.00% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,446,158, which is approximately 0.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,964,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.26 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.39 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 1.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 654 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 81,953,493 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 86,867,215 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 741,201,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 910,021,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,128,697 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 9,581,844 shares during the same period.