Maxim Group slashes price target on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] – find out why.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] loss -2.40% on the last trading session, reaching $3.66 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Atossa Therapeutics Adjourns Special Stockholder Meeting to October 7, 2021 to Allow Additional Time to Vote.

Leading proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommend voting in favor.

Atossa establishes intended criteria for non-use of additional shares for financing transactions.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. represents 120.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $442.22 million with the latest information. ATOS stock price has been found in the range of $3.57 to $3.7908.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.97M shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 4834736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for ATOS stock

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -72.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,228,494 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.20 and a Current Ratio set at 81.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

There are presently around $132 million, or 31.60% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,954,293, which is approximately 484.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,762,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.09 million in ATOS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $9.49 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 5162.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 29,312,315 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,149,234 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,516,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,978,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,186,178 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 4,068,025 shares during the same period.