Market cap of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH] reaches 262.24M – now what?

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [NASDAQ: VIH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.00%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Plans to File Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Bakkt Holdings, LLC.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIHAU, VIH and VIHAW) (“VIH”), announced that it plans to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Amendment No. 2 to the registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) in the coming days, which will include a preliminary proxy statement of VIH with respect to the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), a digital asset marketplace. The Registration Statement will include updated disclosures to respond to SEC comments and will represent further progress towards the closing of the Business Combination.

VIH commented, “As we enter the third quarter, we continue to engage and work closely with regulators to complete their review of our registration statement and look forward to the conclusion of that process. We have established June 28, 2021 as the record date for the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders to approve the anticipated Business Combination. We remain confident in Bakkt’s strong position in the marketplace and expect to provide another update when we have additional information regarding the closing date for the Business Combination.”.

The market cap for the stock reached $262.24 million, with 25.92 million shares outstanding and 15.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 832.03K shares, VIH stock reached a trading volume of 10186789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

VIH Stock Performance Analysis:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, VIH shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.58 for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 10.47 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Fundamentals:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [VIH] Insider Position Details

32 institutional holders increased their position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings [NASDAQ:VIH] by around 2,118,240 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,186,604 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 9,536,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,840,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,833,129 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,736,260 shares during the same period.