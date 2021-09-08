Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 1.49B â€“ now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] loss -0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $5.46 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2021 that META Announces Renowned Scientists to Join New Scientific Advisory Board.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “METAÂ®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (“Board”) to support its innovation and investment strategy and welcomes Andrea Alu, Ph.D., Mark Brongersma, Ph.D. and Nader Engheta, Ph.D.

The Board will help the Company protect and grow existing scientific innovation; support its development of new technologies; assist with outreach to the scientific community; guide and oversee META’s open innovation programs; and bring strategic perspectives to rapidly emerging science and technology trends impacting META.

Meta Materials Inc. represents 197.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.49 billion with the latest information. MMAT stock price has been found in the range of $5.12 to $5.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.96M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 26764312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1147.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.53. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 65.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.21% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a rise of 934.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.11 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.â€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $98 million, or 6.50% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,402,975, which is approximately 1370.089% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,166,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.29 million in MMAT stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $17.24 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 13,031,673 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,160,485 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,709,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,901,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,145,320 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 777,559 shares during the same period.