Market cap of Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] reaches 350.81M – now what?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] slipped around -0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.52 at the close of the session, down -7.69%. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Ebang International Announces Results of Mediation on a Sales Contract Dispute.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company”), a blockchain technology company, announced the results of a mediation related to a dispute from a sales contract with one of its customers.

As disclosed in the Company’s recent annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), on November 22, 2019, the Company brought a claim in the Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court against one of its customers and the ultimate beneficial owner of the mining machines in connection with its sales of 80,000 mining machines.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is now -58.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EBON Stock saw the intraday high of $2.80 and lowest of $2.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.95, which means current price is +29.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, EBON reached a trading volume of 4240507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.46.

How has EBON stock performed recently?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, EBON shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.92 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.21 and a Gross Margin at -15.26. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.41.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -32.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.57. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$149,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Insider trade positions for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]

There are presently around $44 million, or 12.93% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 5,060,868, which is approximately 35.388% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,860,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.25 million in EBON stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $3.56 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly 4.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 9,656,677 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,851,409 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 5,916,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,424,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,586,399 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 685,496 shares during the same period.