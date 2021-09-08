Market cap of Canaan Inc. [CAN] reaches 1.61B – now what?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] gained 0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $9.58 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Canaan Cements Strategic Partnership With Genesis Digital Assets via Milestone Sales Contract With an Additional Purchase Option.

– Announces Sale of 20,000 Mining Machines With a Purchase Option of up to 180,000 Additional Mining Machines -.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, announced that it has secured a purchase order (the “Order”) from Genesis Digital Assets Limited (“Genesis Digital Assets”), a leading Bitcoin mining firm with extensive experience in building and operating industrial-scale Bitcoin mining data centers, for 20,000 of its Bitcoin mining machines. In conjunction with the Order, Canaan has granted Genesis Digital Assets an option to purchase up to 180,000 additional mining machines.

Canaan Inc. represents 156.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.61 billion with the latest information. CAN stock price has been found in the range of $9.33 to $10.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 7194102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for CAN stock

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 398.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 9.39 for the last single week of trading, and 10.59 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canaan Inc. [CAN]

60 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 10,368,359 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 13,535,405 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,373,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,530,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,895,537 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,376,935 shares during the same period.