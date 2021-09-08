Market cap of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] reaches 2.70B – now what?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] traded at a low on 09/07/21, posting a -6.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.19. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Leadership Transition.

Rafeh Masood adds interim Chief Brand Officer to his existing role as Chief Digital Officer.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) announced that Cindy Davis has stepped down from her positions as Executive Vice President, Chief Brand Officer, and President of Decorist effective August 30, 2021. The Company also announced the appointment of Rafeh Masood, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, as Chief Digital Officer & interim Chief Brand Officer, to lead the combined brand, marketing and digital teams effective immediately.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5104727 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.63%.

The market cap for BBBY stock reached $2.70 billion, with 106.77 million shares outstanding and 100.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 5104727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $30.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BBBY stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 40 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBBY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.53, while it was recorded at 27.04 for the last single week of trading, and 26.80 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.65 and a Gross Margin at +33.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.65. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$4,010 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $2,738 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,251,927, which is approximately -14.089% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,870,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $349.4 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $295.89 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -9.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 20,960,356 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 15,495,807 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 72,226,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,682,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,434,410 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,982,547 shares during the same period.