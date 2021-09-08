Market Analysts see Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.85%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Astra Space, Inc. – ASTR.

The one-year Astra Space Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.54. The average equity rating for ASTR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.29 billion, with 46.72 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, ASTR stock reached a trading volume of 8343432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 1.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

ASTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.67, while it was recorded at 9.70 for the last single week of trading, and 11.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Astra Space Inc. Fundamentals:

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.20 and a Current Ratio set at 25.30.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $124 million, or 31.90% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,999,661, which is approximately 7.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 1,732,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.65 million in ASTR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $9.84 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 8,401,699 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,964,170 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 366,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,731,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,926,626 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,193,014 shares during the same period.