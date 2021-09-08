Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Stock trading around $39.39 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] slipped around -4.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $39.39 at the close of the session, down -9.26%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Marathon Digital Holdings Sets September 2021 Conference Schedule.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, is scheduled to participate at the following conferences in September 2021:.

Bitmain’s Digital Mining Energy ConferencePresenting Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern timeMiami, FL.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock is now 277.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MARA Stock saw the intraday high of $43.66 and lowest of $38.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.75, which means current price is +274.07% above from all time high which was touched on 04/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.82M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 15485582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $50.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78.

How has MARA stock performed recently?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1784.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.42 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.51, while it was recorded at 41.35 for the last single week of trading, and 27.92 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 147.00 and a Current Ratio set at 147.00.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $1,391 million, or 36.00% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,015,644, which is approximately 19.337% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,687,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.44 million in MARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $88.51 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 1782.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 16,675,602 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 5,904,329 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 12,733,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,313,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,277,718 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,981,856 shares during the same period.