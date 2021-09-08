Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] moved up 2.40: Why It’s Important

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] traded at a high on 09/07/21, posting a 2.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.40. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Lordstown Motors Appoints Daniel A. Ninivaggi as Chief Executive Officer.

Ohio Automaker Appoints New CEO as it Moves Closer to Production of the All-Electric Light-duty Endurance Pickup Truck.

Lordstown Motors Corporation (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light-duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Daniel A. Ninivaggi as CEO and as a member of the Board, effective immediately.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4762524 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lordstown Motors Corp. stands at 5.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.03%.

The market cap for RIDE stock reached $1.19 billion, with 176.59 million shares outstanding and 111.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.21M shares, RIDE reached a trading volume of 4762524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $6.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on RIDE stock. On May 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RIDE shares from 35 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has RIDE stock performed recently?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, RIDE shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 14.45 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]

There are presently around $333 million, or 29.90% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,073,725, which is approximately 20.008% of the company’s market cap and around 36.99% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,289,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.06 million in RIDE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $29.11 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly -1.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 22,768,332 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 6,877,508 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 22,374,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,020,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,931,835 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,567,997 shares during the same period.