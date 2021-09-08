Loop Capital slashes price target on Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] – find out why.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KPLT] gained 1.57% or 0.1 points to close at $6.48 with a heavy trading volume of 34462926 shares. The company report on September 8, 2021 that KPLT LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, LEADING TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – KPLT, KPLTW, FSRV, FSRVU, FSRVW.

It opened the trading session at $6.87, the shares rose to $7.46 and dropped to $6.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KPLT points out that the company has recorded -54.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -109.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, KPLT reached to a volume of 34462926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Katapult Holdings Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KPLT in the course of the last twelve months was 85.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.60.

Trading performance analysis for KPLT stock

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.31. With this latest performance, KPLT shares dropped by -31.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.48, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 11.95 for the last 200 days.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Katapult Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]

There are presently around $207 million, or 39.60% of KPLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPLT stocks are: IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT with ownership of 5,678,782, which is approximately 12.176% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.4 million in KPLT stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19.47 million in KPLT stock with ownership of nearly 33.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KPLT] by around 16,414,366 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,623,502 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 11,874,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,911,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPLT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,753,585 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,795,495 shares during the same period.