Li Auto Inc. [LI] is 7.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] jumped around 0.71 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $30.99 at the close of the session, up 2.34%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. August 2021 Delivery Update.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that the Company delivered 9,433 Li ONEs in August 2021, increasing 248.0% year over year and 9.8% month over month, breaking the Company’s monthly delivery record again. Total deliveries in the first eight months of 2021 and cumulative deliveries of Li ONEs reached 48,176 and 81,773 respectively.

As of August 31, 2021, the Company had 114 retail stores in 69 cities, as well as 194 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 143 cities.

Li Auto Inc. stock is now 7.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LI Stock saw the intraday high of $31.31 and lowest of $30.5501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.70, which means current price is +93.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.73M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 7869780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $60 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LI shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.00, while it was recorded at 30.76 for the last single week of trading, and 28.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$44,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

There are presently around $4,634 million, or 18.60% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,853,665, which is approximately 131.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,274,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.34 million in LI stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $459.56 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 61.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 68,840,427 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 25,603,322 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 55,090,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,534,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,573,973 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,665,342 shares during the same period.