Johnson Rice slashes price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] – find out why.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.28% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.83%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) (“Cabot” or the “Company”) reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, COG stock dropped by -3.11%. The one-year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.34. The average equity rating for COG stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.91 billion, with 399.59 million shares outstanding and 391.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, COG stock reached a trading volume of 7018758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COG shares is $21.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on COG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for COG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for COG in the course of the last twelve months was 30.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

COG Stock Performance Analysis:

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.83. With this latest performance, COG shares gained by 9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.72 for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.20, while it was recorded at 17.01 for the last single week of trading, and 17.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for COG is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.69. Additionally, COG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] managed to generate an average of $398,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

COG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation go to 40.83%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,159 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 46,555,418, which is approximately 68.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,670,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $811.1 million in COG stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $780.76 million in COG stock with ownership of nearly 2.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG] by around 76,834,113 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 55,741,259 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 270,523,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,098,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COG stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,814,842 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 11,407,609 shares during the same period.