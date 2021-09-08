Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] is 43.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.85 during the day while it closed the day at $2.70. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Future FinTech Signs Definitive Agreement to Purchase UK Money Payment Service Company.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“hereinafter referred to as “Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced that on September 1, 2021, the Company signed a definitive agreement (the “Agreement “) to acquire 100% of the equity of Khyber Money Exchange Ltd. (“Khyber Exchange”) from Rahim Shah (the “Seller”).

Khyber Exchange is a money transfer company with a platform for transferring money through one of its agent locations or via its online portal, mobile platform or over the phone. Khyber Exchange was incorporated in February 2009, is headquartered in the UK and has offices in Germany and Italy; its website is https://khyberexchange.com.

Future FinTech Group Inc. stock has also gained 4.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTFT stock has declined by -17.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.37% and gained 43.62% year-on date.

The market cap for FTFT stock reached $171.88 million, with 53.80 million shares outstanding and 33.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, FTFT reached a trading volume of 4313043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

FTFT stock trade performance evaluation

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, FTFT shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.68 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.65, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3577.05 and a Gross Margin at +53.97. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8099.12.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.00. Additionally, FTFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$968,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 24.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 6.50% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,582,616, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.24% of the total institutional ownership; DEUTSCHE BANK AG, holding 338,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in FTFT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.81 million in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly 115.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 3,949,783 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 658,499 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 130,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,477,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,462,736 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 479,583 shares during the same period.