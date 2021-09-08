Fastenal Company [FAST] Is Currently -3.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] loss -3.36% or -1.88 points to close at $54.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3903046 shares. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Fastenal Teams With Penske to Pilot Freightliner Electric Tractor.

As the commercial trucking industry moves forward in developing alternative fuel equipment, Fastenal is helping to drive innovation. Since early 2020, the supply chain organization has participated in a long-term test program of two battery electric Freightliner eM2 box trucks within its Los Angeles metro area operations. In that same spirit of environmental sustainability and innovation, the company also recently completed a short-term pilot of a pre-series battery electric Class 8 truck, the Freightliner eCascadia.

The participation stemmed from a collaboration between Penske Truck Leasing and Daimler Trucks North America to test commercial electric trucks in real-world situations and drive future improvements to the technology. Fastenal, which supports business partners with last-mile logistics as part of its supply chain management services, has been a valuable test case.

It opened the trading session at $55.80, the shares rose to $55.86 and dropped to $53.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FAST points out that the company has recorded 18.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, FAST reached to a volume of 3903046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $53.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $53 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 429.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for FAST stock

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.45, while it was recorded at 55.48 for the last single week of trading, and 50.90 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fastenal Company [FAST]

There are presently around $24,747 million, or 79.80% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,950,412, which is approximately -1.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,323,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.6 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -5.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

439 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 30,018,440 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 19,568,746 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 408,613,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,200,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,790,036 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,252,357 shares during the same period.