Faraday Future Intelligent Elec [FFIE] Stock trading around $9.18 per share: What’s Next?

Faraday Future Intelligent Elec [NASDAQ: FFIE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.31% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.37%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Faraday Future (FF) Announces Eco-O2O Direct Sales Strategy and Confirms Active Search for Permanent Locations of its First Two Flagship Stores in the United States.

FF is currently searching for initial flagship store locations in both Los Angeles and New York City to accommodate its Eco-O2O direct sales strategy.

FF will go-to-market using an Eco-O2O direct sales model that leverages its online platforms (FF Intelligent App, FF.com), FF-owned stores, and partner-owned stores and showrooms for an asset-light sales network.

Over the last 12 months, FFIE stock dropped by -5.26%. The average equity rating for FFIE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $245.93 million, with 7.41 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, FFIE stock reached a trading volume of 6464285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Faraday Future Intelligent Elec [FFIE]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Elec shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Elec is set at 0.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FFIE Stock Performance Analysis:

Faraday Future Intelligent Elec [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -22.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.74 for Faraday Future Intelligent Elec [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.25, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 12.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Faraday Future Intelligent Elec Fundamentals:

Faraday Future Intelligent Elec’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Faraday Future Intelligent Elec [FFIE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15 million, or 5.60% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 234,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 million in FFIE stocks shares; and CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC, currently with $1.84 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Elec stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Elec [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 964,559 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,368,737 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 703,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,629,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 880,748 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,187,854 shares during the same period.