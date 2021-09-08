ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Stock trading around $7.38 per share: What’s Next?

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] gained 1.93% or 0.14 points to close at $7.38 with a heavy trading volume of 25479547 shares. The company report on August 20, 2021 that CEO’s of Lightspeed Commerce, Logiq, Exela and ContextLogic, Discuss New Growth Trends in E-Commerce.

It opened the trading session at $7.30, the shares rose to $7.67 and dropped to $7.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WISH points out that the company has recorded -56.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 75.11M shares, WISH reached to a volume of 25479547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $9.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $20 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $19, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on WISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

Trading performance analysis for WISH stock

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -24.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.56% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.49 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.83 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.32.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -103.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 53.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $1,262 million, or 51.20% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 63,386,126, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 16,888,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.64 million in WISH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $76.51 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly 377.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 51,558,917 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 223,627,104 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 104,183,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,002,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,005,912 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 79,591,739 shares during the same period.