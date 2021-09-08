Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $16.20

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE: RAAS] closed the trading session at $5.56 on 09/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.47, while the highest price level was $6.25. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021.

The thriving stay-at-home economy that emerged in 2020 unleashed the potential of the cloud-based communications market. Rising alongside the ongoing improvement of the communications infrastructure, the market is entering a golden age. The cloud-based communications market in China will continue to grow rapidly in the coming years and is expected to exceed RMB100 billion by 2024, according to a report from China Investment Corporation (CIC).

With the sector’s anticipated growth, industry players are fulfilling expectations by continually delivering notable performances. Recently, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. According to the report, the Company’s revenues for the second quarter were RMB274 million, representing a 47.9% increase year-over-year or a 33.9% increase quarter-over-quarter. Its core CC (Cloud-based Contact Center) solutions business performed especially well, achieving revenues of RMB108 million, an increase of 105.1% year-over-year. In terms of profitability, the Company’s gross margin increased to 43.1%. Adjusted EBITDA loss was RMB29.966 million, while adjusted EBITDA loss margin (as a percentage of revenue) decreased markedly to 10.9%, a nearly 6% decrease year-over-year and an 18% decrease quarter-over-quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.42 percent and weekly performance of 27.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, RAAS reached to a volume of 4559011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloopen Group Holding Limited is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

RAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.23. With this latest performance, RAAS shares gained by 22.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.30% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.41, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.90 and a Gross Margin at +39.08. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.11.

Return on Total Capital for RAAS is now -72.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.18. Additionally, RAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS] managed to generate an average of -$59,722 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited [RAAS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Cloopen Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited [NYSE:RAAS] by around 3,233,098 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,857,647 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,459,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,550,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAAS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,531,560 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,071,549 shares during the same period.