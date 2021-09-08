AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is 2156.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] price surged by 8.66 percent to reach at $3.81. The company report on September 7, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Pursuing Arbitration for Robinhood Trading Restrictions; Traders with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

A sum of 101595125 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 122.44M shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $47.93 and dropped to a low of $44.88 until finishing in the latest session at $47.83.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Macquarie have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.29.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.39. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 46.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 355.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 581.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.12 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.41, while it was recorded at 45.41 for the last single week of trading, and 20.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,112 million, or 25.20% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,434,498, which is approximately 18.676% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,482,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $392.76 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 25.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

204 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 27,894,216 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 15,674,223 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 84,227,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,795,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,099,202 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,640,431 shares during the same period.