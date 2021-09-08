Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Stock trading around $9.21 per share: What’s Next?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] price surged by 9.77 percent to reach at $0.82. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Aehr Receives $19.4 Million Order for Multiple FOX-XP™ Test and Burn-in Systems from Major Automotive Semiconductor Supplier.

Systems to Support Testing of Silicon Carbide Power Devices for Electric Vehicles.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced it has received a $19.4 million order from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP systems to meet their increased production capacity needs.

A sum of 21487493 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.64M shares. Aehr Test Systems shares reached a high of $9.99 and dropped to a low of $8.72 until finishing in the latest session at $9.21.

The one-year AEHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.25.

Guru’s Opinion on Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

AEHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.29. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 57.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 277.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 420.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.50 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aehr Test Systems Fundamentals:

Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

AEHR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 19.20% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,047,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.65 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.41 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 65,793 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 271,888 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,295,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,632,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,165 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 200,160 shares during the same period.