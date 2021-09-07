why Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $188.62

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] slipped around -2.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $146.74 at the close of the session, down -1.58%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter of 2021.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the third quarter of 2021. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

About the Company.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock is now -4.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZBH Stock saw the intraday high of $149.28 and lowest of $146.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 180.36, which means current price is +2.72% above from all time high which was touched on 04/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, ZBH reached a trading volume of 2740495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $188.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $165 to $2300. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZBH stock. On December 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZBH shares from 168 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ZBH stock performed recently?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, ZBH shares dropped by -2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.19, while it was recorded at 149.39 for the last single week of trading, and 158.76 for the last 200 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +60.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZBH is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.04. Additionally, ZBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] managed to generate an average of -$6,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 11.24%.

Insider trade positions for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]

There are presently around $28,299 million, or 92.20% of ZBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,951,049, which is approximately 0.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,053,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.5 billion in ZBH stock with ownership of nearly -1.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH] by around 17,798,755 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 11,241,869 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 163,807,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,848,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZBH stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,432,435 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,601,310 shares during the same period.