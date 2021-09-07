why Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.28

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.61%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that ExxonMobil Introduces EMRD™, a Renewable Diesel Process Technology to Enable High Yields from Bio-Feedstocks.

ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC (“ExxonMobil”) has introduced ExxonMobil Renewable Diesel process technology (“EMRD”) to help meet the evolving needs for mobility, while utilizing renewable feedstock. This new process technology converts feedstocks including, but not limited to, vegetable oils, unconverted cooking oil and animal fats, into renewable diesel.

Meets advanced cold-flow specifications, while enabling high yields through use of the BIDW™ dewaxing catalyst technology.

Over the last 12 months, XOM stock rose by 40.30%. The one-year Exxon Mobil Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.21. The average equity rating for XOM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $233.18 billion, with 4.28 billion shares outstanding and 4.23 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.96M shares, XOM stock reached a trading volume of 13831733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $66.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on XOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 631.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

XOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.83, while it was recorded at 54.68 for the last single week of trading, and 54.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exxon Mobil Corporation Fundamentals:

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

XOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 3.87%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $123,504 million, or 53.60% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 353,122,370, which is approximately 1.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 269,820,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.81 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.85 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,304 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 128,674,273 shares. Additionally, 1,250 investors decreased positions by around 102,491,718 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 2,019,689,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,250,855,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,239,709 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 8,783,674 shares during the same period.