Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $51

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] jumped around 1.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $46.60 at the close of the session, up 3.60%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Quarterly Dividend for the Fourth Quarter in a Row.

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock is now 11.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WPM Stock saw the intraday high of $46.8299 and lowest of $45.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.63, which means current price is +33.72% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, WPM reached a trading volume of 2319663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $60.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on WPM stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WPM shares from 41 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.50.

How has WPM stock performed recently?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, WPM shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.33, while it was recorded at 45.14 for the last single week of trading, and 42.49 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.95 and a Gross Margin at +53.24. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.32.

Return on Total Capital for WPM is now 9.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.48. Additionally, WPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] managed to generate an average of $17,464,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Earnings analysis for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

There are presently around $11,846 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,446,347, which is approximately 0.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 18,835,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $877.74 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $771.58 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 27,332,907 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 18,101,295 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 208,767,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,201,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,429,130 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,083,049 shares during the same period.