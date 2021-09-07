United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] is 6.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] traded at a low on 09/03/21, posting a -1.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.22. The company report on September 2, 2021 that United Airlines ES-19 Electric Aircraft: Ben Franklin Never Saw This Coming!.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– United Airlines Inc.

Ben Franklin never saw this coming!.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7692168 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at 3.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.18%.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $15.13 billion, with 323.60 million shares outstanding and 322.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.45M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 7692168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $60.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.35.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.92, while it was recorded at 46.32 for the last single week of trading, and 50.09 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $9,039 million, or 61.80% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,571,949, which is approximately 4.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 26,675,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $794.51 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

283 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 12,362,185 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 19,229,413 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 163,980,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,572,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,395,720 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,580,165 shares during the same period.