Tapestry Inc. [TPR] moved down -0.12: Why It’s Important

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $40.80 during the day while it closed the day at $40.57. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Johanna W. (Hanneke) Faber Joins Tapestry, Inc. Board of Directors.

Brings Board Membership to Eleven.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, announced that Hanneke Faber has been appointed to Tapestry’s Board of Directors. The appointment of Ms. Faber to the Board brings the membership to eleven, including ten independent directors.

Tapestry Inc. stock has also loss -4.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPR stock has declined by -6.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.69% and gained 30.53% year-on date.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $11.36 billion, with 279.10 million shares outstanding and 278.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 2191509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $53.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 38 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.96 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.84, while it was recorded at 40.66 for the last single week of trading, and 39.84 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 8.80%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,254 million, or 92.50% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 32,512,094, which is approximately -12.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,226,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $938.11 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

280 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 31,068,508 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 32,196,967 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 189,493,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,758,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,459,482 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 10,818,105 shares during the same period.