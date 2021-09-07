Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $3.80

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] gained 8.65% or 0.09 points to close at $1.13 with a heavy trading volume of 5491355 shares. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other hematologic and solid tumors, announced that David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET. The presentation can be accessed via the conference’s virtual platform by registered conference attendees. Conference registration is available at no cost.

Mr. Arthur will provide an overview of Salarius’ business and highlight recent corporate and clinical achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for seclidemstat, an oral, reversible LSD1 inhibitor. Salarius is currently advancing a Phase 1/2 dose-expansion clinical trial evaluating seclidemstat in combination with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) as a potential second- and third-line therapy for Ewing sarcoma, and as a single-agent treatment for other FET-rearranged sarcomas. In addition, Mr. Arthur will also discuss the Phase 1/2 clinical trial recently initiated by MD Anderson Cancer Center to study seclidemstat in combination with azacytidine as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers.

It opened the trading session at $1.08, the shares rose to $1.20 and dropped to $1.0623, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLRX points out that the company has recorded -16.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -79.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, SLRX reached to a volume of 5491355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for SLRX stock

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.00. With this latest performance, SLRX shares gained by 40.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.37 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.93, while it was recorded at 1.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.22 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.78. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.49.

Return on Total Capital for SLRX is now -46.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.15. Additionally, SLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] managed to generate an average of -$816,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.70 and a Current Ratio set at 24.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]

There are presently around $11 million, or 27.60% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,800,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,544,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 million in SLRX stocks shares; and SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.53 million in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly -56.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 1,297,798 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 6,676,664 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,154,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,128,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,886 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,624,367 shares during the same period.