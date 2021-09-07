Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] Stock trading around $1.09 per share: What’s Next?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] loss -2.68% on the last trading session, reaching $1.09 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Predictive Oncology Announces Results of Charter Amendment Proposal at Special Meeting.

Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced that on August 17, 2021, the stockholders approved an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Company common stock from 100,000,000 to 200,000,000, and the amendment became effective on August 17, 2021. The approval was granted at the special meeting of stockholders convened on August 10, 2021 and adjourned to August 17, 2021.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Predictive Oncology Inc. represents 51.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $73.30 million with the latest information. POAI stock price has been found in the range of $1.075 to $1.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 2318816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, POAI shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.12, while it was recorded at 1.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.14 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -996.87 and a Gross Margin at -17.55. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2066.99.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -98.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -345.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -373.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.29. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,125,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.10 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.40% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,838,085, which is approximately 231.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 414,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in POAI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.33 million in POAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 2,393,150 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,896,952 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,024,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,265,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 671,887 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,883,056 shares during the same period.