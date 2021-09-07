Paysafe Limited [PSFE] Stock trading around $9.24 per share: What’s Next?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.09%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Paysafe Completes Acquisition of PagoEfectivo.

Acquisition creates a strategic foothold for Paysafe in Latin America; combined with the recently announced SafetyPay acquisition due to complete later in the year, the specialized payments provider is set to become an eCash and open banking payments leader in the region.

The two acquisitions are also expected to drive multiple cross-selling opportunities across all Paysafe business units, enhancing long term growth prospects.

The one-year Paysafe Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.51. The average equity rating for PSFE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.47 billion, with 723.71 million shares outstanding and 539.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, PSFE stock reached a trading volume of 5417694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $14.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14.

PSFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.93% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.23, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 13.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paysafe Limited Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] Insider Position Details

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 39,133,030 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 62,636,738 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 287,360,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,130,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,714,691 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 16,091,306 shares during the same period.