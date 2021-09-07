Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain 39.13% so far this year. What now?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.73%. The company report on September 3, 2021 that Oracle Sets the Date for its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Announcement.

Earnings Results to be released on September 13, 2021, After the Close of the Market.

Oracle Corporation announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2022 results will be released on Monday, September 13th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

Over the last 12 months, ORCL stock rose by 57.62%. The one-year Oracle Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.2. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $250.72 billion, with 2.85 billion shares outstanding and 1.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.81M shares, ORCL stock reached a trading volume of 8441297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $81.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.42, while it was recorded at 89.67 for the last single week of trading, and 73.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 11.20%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $114,029 million, or 46.30% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,865,059, which is approximately -1.464% of the company’s market cap and around 40.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 123,637,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.13 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.71 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -2.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 814 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 41,538,804 shares. Additionally, 1,056 investors decreased positions by around 113,166,647 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 1,112,286,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,266,992,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,006,298 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 7,876,376 shares during the same period.