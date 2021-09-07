Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Revenue clocked in at $4.00 million, down -29.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.54 during the day while it closed the day at $6.42. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Nano Dimension to Unveil Fabrica 2.0 System at 2021 RAPID + TCT Event.

Micro Additive Manufacturing System Will Be Available for Public Access.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and Printed Electronics (PE) manufacturing system provider, announced that the Fabrica 2.0 Micro Additive Manufacturing (AM) System (Fabrica 2.0) will be exhibited at the RAPID + TCT event, to be held on September 13-15, 2021 in Chicago, USA. The public will be able to see the innovative printing system in action, as well as inspect an array of manufactured high precision, high quality parts.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock has also gained 5.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NNDM stock has declined by -21.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.25% and lost -29.45% year-on date.

The market cap for NNDM stock reached $1.61 billion, with 250.39 million shares outstanding and 184.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.04M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 4515829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 401.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28.

NNDM stock trade performance evaluation

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 342.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.59, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$557,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 89.80 and a Current Ratio set at 90.10.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $334 million, or 23.10% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,372,053, which is approximately 26.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,539,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.14 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $28.84 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 59.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 19,699,961 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 10,645,702 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 21,636,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,982,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,778,242 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,478 shares during the same period.